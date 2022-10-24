Spillertown mayor explains ballot item that could help fund village's services

SPILLERTOWN, Ill. (WSIL) -- If you ask Spillertown mayor Dustin Eldridge, the town is turning over a new leaf.
There's a new grill for the pavilion next to the community center, a new basketball net and even a new village flag.
"We just want to be a small community where people enjoy living here," Eldridge said.
Click here for a full guide to local elections: Illinois - Kentucky - Missouri
Eldridge gave News 3 a look at the site of a future village park that's set to open on Election Day.
The new park was made possible by a $63,000 grant from the Harrison-Bruce Foundation, with all the funds going to construct it.
Students from John A. Logan College come to the site three to four times each week to continue working.
Eldridge says the village need more funds to help maintain the park without going into the town's purse.
"We are just so behind on times we've not had anything but now that we're starting to get these things we would just like to just maintain them properly and not have a burden on the general fund," Eldridge said.
That's why Eldridge want residents to vote 'YES' on a question regarding Spillertown:
"Shall the extension limitation under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Corporate Fund of the Village of Spillertown, Williamson County, Illinois, be increased from the lesser of 5% or the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index over the prior levy year, to an additional amount equal to 0.39129% above the limiting rate for corporate purposes for levy year 2021, and be equal to 0.4375% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2022, for the purpose of providing for levy year 2022, for the purpose of providing efficient and adequate services to meet the needs of the Village, including, but not limited to, services related to police protection for local citizens as well as maintenance of real and personal property of the Village, including the new Village Park? (1) For the 2022 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single-family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $130.43."
Eldridge says residents pay an average of $15 to $30 in property taxes directly to the village each year. If residents vote yes, that contribution could more than double to $30 to $65.
Those funds would go back to maintain the city's new park, fund new events and pay it's only police officer an extra 10 hours a week.
Samantha Lawrence, a sixth-generation Spillertown resident, says she's willing to vote for the measure if it means more investments in safety and roads.
"I want Spillertown to grow to where my kids want to stay here, my grandkids want to stay here and keep building what our families have built for years," Lawrence said.
To look at Williamson County's sample ballot ahead of Election Day click here.