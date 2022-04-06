Southern Roots Portraits hosts ribbon cutting for new location

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- A local photographer is opening a new studio in Herrin.
Southern Roots Portraits had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening at their new location.
Southern Illinois native Kristin LaBotte owns Southern Roots Portraits. She specializes in photos of newborns, maternity, family, and children's milestones.
"It's super important to capture all those memories of your children and of your family together," said LaBotte.
"I love kids and families and interaction with the kids. During their session, we don't want them to sit still and smile at the camera. I want them to act like their normal self. I want to capture their laughs and their giggles and their smiles and that kind of thing."
The studio is located at 101 W. Cherry Street. LaBotte will also host a professional headshot event later this month.