Southern Illinois officer released from hospital after stabbed during wellness check

NASHVILLE, Ill. -- A police officer in Nashville, Ill. is recovering after he was stabbed in the throat area during a routine wellness check.
Nashville Police Chief Brian Fletcher tells News 3 the incident happened Tuesday night at around 10 p.m. when an officer and lieutenant went to an apartment complex on Hoffman Street in Nashville.
Police were taking a 29-year-old male into protective custody for a mental health crisis. At this time, they went in the man's apartment to gather some personal items. Fletcher said that's when the man grabbed a pocket knife and stabbed the officer in the throat area.
After that, the man went into a bathroom and barricaded himself in. A standoff then took place.
The officer was taken by ambulance to the Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment for the stabbing injuries.
Fletcher said the standoff lasted until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. At that point, the man was taken into custody.
