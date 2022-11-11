Solar Farm approved Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah

Weather Alert

Light snow tonight into Saturday morning... A system will spread light snow across the region tonight into Saturday morning. Minor accumulations of a half inch are possible on grassy or elevated surfaces. Warm ground and road temperatures will keep travel impacts minimal due to warm pavement temperatures, but caution is advised in case of an isolated slick spot. Much colder temperatures will be moving into the region as well with wind chills falling into the low to mid 20s by Saturday morning.