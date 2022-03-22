Soggy Tuesday -- Rain continues into Wednesday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Tuesday's forecast high is expected to be into the mid 50's with an overnight low to match.
By Wednesday, the forecast high is expected to be into the mid 50's with an overnight low into the lower 40's.
By Thursday, a cooler day with a forecast high into the upper 40's and an overnight low into the upper 30's.
Rain will continue to move through the region Tuesday into Wednesday with rain showers tappering off into Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected through Wednesday night.
Winds could gust over 30mph between Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.