Snow today--Warm up on the way

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Snow continues to fall across most of the region this morning, making for some slick travel.
Monday: Snow turning to a mix by late afternoon. Snowfall amounts up to 3 inches. Not quite snowman-making-weather, but rather nice and soft! High: 36. Low: 16. With any snowmelt areas, be careful for risk of a refreeze into the evening hours.
Tuesday: Another cold morning, with some sun possible through the day but remaining mostly cloudy. High: 32. Low: 21. Again, where snow did not melt, refreezing is possible on surfaces.
Wednesday: Warming trend begins here! A few more breaks in the clouds and temperatures going back into the lower and mid 40's.
By mid week we are looking at a warm up, winds gusting at times more than 20mph, but at least we get a break in the precipitation.
Heading out for the New Year? You may want to bring your umbrella with you!
We are tracking another system, set to bring some heavy rain for the following weekend.