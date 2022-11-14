Snow to mix with rain in some areas late tonight, frigid week ahead

WSIL -- Brrr! It's the coldest morning of the season so far with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s.
A little bit of sunshine is expected to kickoff the work week, but temperatures will remain nearly 15º below average with highs only in the mid 40s. That's actually the warmest it will be this week.
By tonight, a storm system will send precipitation streaming north and east, approaching our region. By around 8-9 p.m., a cold rain will begin falling in the Missouri Ozarks and Bootheel. Closer to midnight, rain will start moving into southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s when the precipitation arrives, so mostly rain is expected.
From along and northwest of a line around Doniphan, Missouri to Murphysboro and Mt. Vernon in Illinois, temperatures will likely dip into the lower 30s. Snow will at least mix with rain if not entirely change over to snow in these areas. Impacts will generally remain minimal with up to 1" on grass. Roads will mostly remain wet as temperatures will still remain just above freezing.
By mid-morning, rain and snow will be exiting. Another big blast of cold air will drop south by the end of the week with highs struggling to break the freezing mark by Friday.