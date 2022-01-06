 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Highest amounts are expected across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Snow Thursday & near 0 wind chills Friday

WSIL -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, but parts of western Kentucky have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning.

Snow will spread in for many by sunrise and stick around through much of the morning. This is a fast hitting system, so snow is likely to track east by mid to late afternoon.

Cold temperatures will mean streets and highways could be snow covered quickly.

Right now, we're expected around 1-3" across most of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri with higher amounts possible in western Kentucky. Areas north of I-64 in southern Illinois may see little to no snow at all.

Tonight, temperatures will plummet. By Friday morning, actual temperatures in the single digits are likely and wind chills may dip to near 0 degrees, especially in southern Illinois.

