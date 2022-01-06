Snow Thursday & near 0 wind chills Friday

WSIL -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, but parts of western Kentucky have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning.
Snow will spread in for many by sunrise and stick around through much of the morning. This is a fast hitting system, so snow is likely to track east by mid to late afternoon.
Cold temperatures will mean streets and highways could be snow covered quickly.
Right now, we're expected around 1-3" across most of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri with higher amounts possible in western Kentucky. Areas north of I-64 in southern Illinois may see little to no snow at all.
Tonight, temperatures will plummet. By Friday morning, actual temperatures in the single digits are likely and wind chills may dip to near 0 degrees, especially in southern Illinois.