...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as -20 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night
low temperatures of 1 to -4 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally
up to 4 inches not ruled out.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air
and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

&&

Snow & the coldest wind chills in years arrive Thursday

12_21 headlines 1.jpg

WSIL -- A lot of frost Wednesday morning on windshields, so allow some extra time to warm up the car.

12_21 today 1.jpg

A lot of clouds are expected Wednesday, but temperatures will remain just below average, highs will be in the lower 40s. It's the calm before the storm.

Waking up Thursday morning, temperatures will be above freezing with most in the mid to upper 30s. A few light rain showers are possible, but amounts will remain very light.

By noon, the cold front will be moving through southwest Illinois and parts of southeast Missouri, approaching a line from Mt. Vernon to Murphysboro to Patton, Missouri. By 2 p.m. the cold front will be cross the Ohio River and tracking into Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel.

12_21 headlines.jpg

A heavy burst of rain will quickly change to a heavy burst of snow right along the cold front. There could be a small lull just behind the boundary, but snow will quickly pick back up. The heaviest snow will likely fall before 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday afternoon and evening. With strong winds expected, near whiteout conditions are possible at times. Travel could be impacted significantly.

12_21 snow.jpg

Snowfall amounts will likely range from 2 to 4 inches across most of southern Illinois and western Kentucky, though isolated 4-5 inch spots are possible. Amounts will get lighter farther to the southwest, especially near the Missouri/Arkansas state lines.

Snow will wrap up quickly Thursday evening, but the effects will continue to be felt. Bitterly cold air spills in behind the cold front with temperatures plummeting from the lower 40s Thursday morning, to the single digits by Thursday evening.

12_21 wind chill warning.jpg

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued Thursday evening and Friday morning for the first time since January 2014. Wind chills Thursday night and Friday morning may approach -30 in parts of southern Illinois. Wind chills will remain below zero Friday and at least through Saturday morning.

Due to the cold temperatures, the strong winds, and the fluffy nature of the snow, travel could remain difficult in some locations for several days.

