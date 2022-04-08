Snow may mix with rain this morning; freezing warning Saturday

WSIL -- Bundle up this morning, it is cold, blustery, and damp! Temperatures are in the upper 30s, wind chills are near freezing, and there's a chance for some light snow to mix in with rain this morning.
By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s with light showers and patchy drizzle.
Tonight, rain will finally wrap up. As skies begin to clear, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s.
A FREEZE WARNING will go into effect for parts of southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri Saturday morning where a light freeze is possible with minimum temperatures 30-32º.
A fair amount of sunshine will kickstart the next warming trend Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will bounce back into the mid 50s to start the weekend and then jump to around 70 on Sunday.
Next week will feature warmer weather, but the pattern turns more active with showers and storms likely. A few strong storms are possible by Wednesday.