 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Another inch of heavy wet snow
through early morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Amounts may vary sharply over a short distance.

* WHERE...In southern Illinois, northwest of a Cairo to
Harrisburg to Mt. Carmel line, and in southeast Missouri,
northwest of a Bernie to Blodgett line.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be rather strong and gusty.
The combination of gusty winds and heavy wet snow could stress
power lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Snow ends by noon, temps above freezing during the afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
1_25 headlines.jpg
1_25 radar.jpg

WSIL -- Low pressure is tracking right up the Ohio River with heavier snow falling to the northwest across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois. Snow will continue in these areas through mid to late morning with an additional 1-3" possible.

1_25 today.jpg

Closer to the low, more rain is mixing in across southeast Illinois and western Kentucky. These areas are unlikely to pick up much in the way of additional snow accumulation.

Snow will end by 12 p.m., though a few flurries remain possible during the afternoon. Temperatures will stay above freezing, which should lead to drastic road improvements once the snow wraps up.

1_25 snow.jpg

As the back side of this storm system swings through, a few more snow showers are possible tonight, mainly after 9 p.m.

As temperatures dip into the upper 20s overnight, some re-freezing is possible, especially on untreated pavement such as parking lots and sidewalks.

Thursday will be a cold, blustery day with highs only in the lower 30s.

Warmer weather quickly moves back in on Friday with highs jumping into the 40s, and by Saturday, temperatures will warm to around 50.

Tags

Recommended for you