Snow ending, but bitterly cold through the first half of the weekend

WSIL -- The last of the snow is tracking across southern Illinois and western Kentucky this morning and will wrap up quickly after sunrise.
Snow and ice covered roads should be expected, though some of the more well traveled roads have seen improvement from plowing overnight. Secondary roads are much worse.
Despite highs in the 20s this afternoon, a little sunshine should begin to melt some of the snow and ice on pavement. Winds from the northwest will make it feel even colder than the temperatures with winds chills in the teens throughout the day.
Tonight, over the snow covered ground, temperatures may dip as low as 0º in some areas. Dripping faucets as a simple precaution against freezing pipes may be a good recommendation.
Temperatures stay below freezing Saturday afternoon, but finally warm into the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon.