Snow could mix with rain by Friday morning; frost this weekend

WSIL -- For once, a rain-free morning! Clearing skies overnight and winds turning out of the west and northwest have dropped temperatures into the lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
There will be a lot of sunshine to start the day, but clouds increase by the afternoon. A few hit and miss showers are possible towards the later part of the day and may even stick around into the evening.
By Friday morning, temperatures will be back into the 30s which may change some of the light rain showers briefly over to a mix of snow and rain.
Friday will be a grey, cold day for April. Temperatures will only be in the low to mid 40s and wind chills will be in the 30s, even during the afternoon.
Both Saturday and Sunday morning will bring a chance for a light freeze in a few rural areas along with some patchy frost. Winds and clouds will likely be a big factor.
A pattern flip next week will make it feel more like spring once again, but the warm up will bring more wet weather.