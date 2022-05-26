 Skip to main content
Slow moving system keeping scattered showers around

5_26 web 1.jpg

WSIL -- Scattered showers and occasional t-storms remain likely Thursday as a large upper-level system slowly tracks through the Midwest.

5_26 today 1.jpg

The main threat will be brief heavy downpours and lightning, though small hail and gusty winds can't entirely be ruled out in a storm or two near the Wabash River.

5_27 SCP 1.jpg

On the backside of the system, temperatures will be considerably cooler Friday, but light on and off showers will remain possible.

5_26 Nick.jpg

Finally, this system will move east far enough to escape the rain on Saturday. Temperatures will likely still run below average with highs in the upper 70s, but by Sunday, a ridge will build in and the summer-like warm, humid air is set to return.

