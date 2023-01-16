Slow moving showers and gusty today

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- No need for sunglasses today, but the rain gear will be needed for any MLK Day events outdoors!
Monday: MLK DAY: Scattered showers and storms will be moving through the region until the late evening hours. Winds from the south will occasionally gust more than 30 mph. High: 57. Low: 49.
Tuesday: Drying out and partly cloudy. Clouds will increasing into the late afternoon and evening. A few gusts over 20mph will be possible. High: 58. Low: 44.
Wednesday: Another chance of showers and storms going into the late afternoon and evening. High: 58. Low:47.
Showers and some stronger storms look to be possible into the very early morning hours into Thursday.
Going into the late half of the week, conditions are mild and staying dry!