Slightly cooler next few days, still no rain

WSIL -- A weak cold front is settling into the region this morning, ushering in slightly cooler and less humid air.
This afternoon, northeast winds will gust to around 15 miles per hour, adding to some chop on area lakes. High temperatures will be around 80º.
Jackets might be needed Friday morning with rural areas dipping into the upper 40s. A lot of sunshine will bring temperatures back into the upper 70s.
A "blocking pattern" will hold through the weekend, which will keep our daily change in weather very small. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be around 80º, but there will be more clouds than in previous days.
Memorial Day will be dry in the region, but temperatures start to warm back up into the mid 80s. By the middle of next week, low 90s are on the table and eventually the humidity will also start to return.