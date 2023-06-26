Slightly cooler Monday, but 100º+ extreme heat later this week

WSIL -- Sunday was the hottest day in over a decade, but a weak cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures Monday. Humidity will be lower, but temperatures will still be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Winds from the northwest will be stronger Monday afternoon with gusts between 20 and 25 miles per hour.
Temperatures and humidity will remain tolerable through Wednesday with mornings in the mid 60s and afternoons in the lower 90s.
A weak disturbance could bring a chance for an isolated shower or two Wednesday morning. The highest chances will be across southeast Missouri with rain chances much lower east of the Mississippi River.
The "heat dome" positioned across Texas will expand eastward by Thursday and Friday. This will send temperatures soaring with afternoon highs 99-103º areawide. Humidity will also be elevated, leading to afternoon heat indices 105-110º.
Relief will arrive this weekend in the way of a cold front that will drop southward into the Midwest. This front will likely bring another chance for scattered showers and storms.