Slick roads this morning, a little more ice for some this evening

WSIL -- Winter weather has wrapped up this morning, but the impacts are still bring felt.
The line for winter weather impacts runs from around Du Quoin to Benton. North of that line, roads are much better with little to no additional weather weather Monday evening. South of that line, conditions get worse very quickly. By Murphysboro, Carbondale, Marion, and Harrisburg... roads are covered in sleet and slush and extra time will be needed to get places.
Temperatures will remain below freezing through this afternoon with highs only in the upper 20s. Factoring in a stiff breeze from the north, wind chills will only be in the 10s this afternoon.
Another round of light winter weather will move in later this afternoon and evening. Sleet and freezing rain is expected to begin moving into areas of southeast Missouri along Highway 60 by mid-afternoon. This precipitation will track east into western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee. Travel impacts will be the biggest concern. Farther north, no additional winter weather is expected in southern Illinois this evening.
Wednesday afternoon will see temperatures finally climb back above freezing with highs in the mid 30s.
A final round of winter weather is possible late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Once again, this precipitation will be focused along and south of the Ohio River with primarily light freezing rain causing some light icing on trees.
Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be back above freezing with highs in the lower 40s.