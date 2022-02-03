 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible. Wind
gusts of 25 to 35 mph likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter,
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem, Illinois.

* WHEN...Now until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
possible due to ice and wind. Travel due to the snow, sleet, and
freezing rain will be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. These hazardous conditions will be
most impactful to travelers this Thursday morning and afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the
accumulation of mixed precipitation will be now through 3 pm
today. Snowfall rates in excess of an inch an hour may be
possible this morning over parts of southern Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Sleet & snow in S. Illinois & SE Missouri; ice storm near Kentucky/Tennessee Line

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- A major winter storm is well under way in our region with heavy freezing rain, sleet, and snow is all expected.

2_3 WSW.jpg

For southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, sleet is falling this morning, but a gradual transition to snow is expected to occur beginning from Fredricktown to Pinckneyville and Mt. Vernon this morning and then southeast from Cape Girardeau, Marion, and McLeansboro closer to midday.

2_3 ice.jpg

Farther south, especially near the Kentucky/Tennessee line, more freezing rain is expected with a major ice storm possible. 0.50 to 0.75" of ice is expected with isolated amounts up to 1" possible. The threat for tree damage and scattered power outages is highest in this area.

The heaviest winter weather is expected through early afternoon, generally tapering off this evening. A few isolated snow showers could linger overnight and even into early Friday morning.

2_3 forecast.jpg

4-8" of total snow and sleet is expected in areas north of Route 13, but as more sleet mixes in to the south, amounts will be lower.

Travel is NOT recommended if possible Thursday and likely even into Friday morning.

