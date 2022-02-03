Sleet & snow in S. Illinois & SE Missouri; ice storm near Kentucky/Tennessee Line

WSIL -- A major winter storm is well under way in our region with heavy freezing rain, sleet, and snow is all expected.
For southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, sleet is falling this morning, but a gradual transition to snow is expected to occur beginning from Fredricktown to Pinckneyville and Mt. Vernon this morning and then southeast from Cape Girardeau, Marion, and McLeansboro closer to midday.
Farther south, especially near the Kentucky/Tennessee line, more freezing rain is expected with a major ice storm possible. 0.50 to 0.75" of ice is expected with isolated amounts up to 1" possible. The threat for tree damage and scattered power outages is highest in this area.
The heaviest winter weather is expected through early afternoon, generally tapering off this evening. A few isolated snow showers could linger overnight and even into early Friday morning.
4-8" of total snow and sleet is expected in areas north of Route 13, but as more sleet mixes in to the south, amounts will be lower.
Travel is NOT recommended if possible Thursday and likely even into Friday morning.