Sizzlin' September, near record heat next week

WSIL -- A pleasant morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, but temperatures are starting to creep back above average.
This afternoon, a few more clouds are expected compared to the last few days, but south winds will still push highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The stage is set for near record temperatures early next week. Right now, the hottest weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 90s for most, but a few readings in the upper 90s are possible.
Carbondale Records: Monday: 99º (1940) Tuesday: 100º (1940) Wednesday: 102º (1940)
Paducah Records: Monday: 97º (1954) Tuesday: 97º (2018) Wednesday: 98º (1940)
Cape Girardeau Records: Monday: 94º (1972) Tuesday: 94º (2018) Wednesday: 94º (2010)