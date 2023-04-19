 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SIUC to hold "active threat" exercises Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
SIU Plasma

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University in Carbondale will hold "active threat" exercises on Thursday, April 20.

These exercises are to assess and improve SIU's response to emergencies. 

SIU Emergency Operations Center conducts exercises each year based on a simulated scenario.

Students, faculty, staff and family have been alerted on the upcoming exercises, communicating with them through newsletters, emails, posters and conversations.

However, any students experiencing distress may call Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at 618-453-5371. Also, the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is also available for faculty and staff.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you