SIUC to hold "active threat" exercises Thursday

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University in Carbondale will hold "active threat" exercises on Thursday, April 20.
These exercises are to assess and improve SIU's response to emergencies.
SIU Emergency Operations Center conducts exercises each year based on a simulated scenario.
Students, faculty, staff and family have been alerted on the upcoming exercises, communicating with them through newsletters, emails, posters and conversations.
However, any students experiencing distress may call Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at 618-453-5371. Also, the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is also available for faculty and staff.