SIU Family Weekend features 'The Office' stars, football, crafts and more

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- You can “Meet Oscar and Kevin from ‘The Office,’” enjoy a big craft sale, Greek Sing, Saluki football and so much more as SIU Carbondale celebrates Family Weekend 2022 Sept. 22-24.
The theme is “Salukis’ Funniest Home Videos." All activities are open to the public and more events are free.
Emmy-winning series stars come to campus
Oscar Martinez and Kevin Malone, portrayed by Oscar Nuñez and Brian Baumgartner, will talk about their time on the series "The Office" in the Student Center Ballrooms at 6:30 p.m. September 22, 2022.
Students and the general public are welcome to attend the free presentation; no tickets are required, and admission is on a first-come basis with the doors opening at 6 p.m.
Craft sale and more at the Student Center
Arts and crafts vendors from throughout the region will display their creations and wares at the Family Weekend Craft Sale, taking place from 10 a. m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.
The Student Center will also offer free games for all at Bowling and Billiards and at the SIU Esports arena from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
See a showcase of Saluki talent
You can check out the song, dance and skit performances by members of SIU's sorority and fraternity community at the Greek Sing at 10 a.m. on September 24. The event will take place on the lawn and steps of Skryock Auditorium.
Get ready for some football
The Saluki Football team will take on the University of North Dakota on September 24 with kickoff at 2 p.m. Tailgating will begin at 11 a.m.
The Family Weekend Tailgate on Saluki Row will feature free food, a photo booth, T-shirts and other activities for SIU families.
Game tickets are available online for the general public and will be available the day of the game; SIU students can attend for free.
Find full schedule, more details online
Find the complete schedule of events and additional details on the Family Weekend website. Contact the Office of Student Engagement at familyweekend@siu.edu or familyweekend@siu.edu with any questions. Or reach out to the Saluki Family Association at 618-453-1000.