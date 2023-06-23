SIU Carbondale investigating suspicious network activity

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is investigating some suspicious network activity which occurred recently.
SIU personnel said the suspicious activity happened recently and is believed to have been related to a security incident that happened around May 31, 2023 on MOVEit, SIU Chief Information Officer Wil Clark said.
MOVEit is a secure file transfer service in which SIU and thousands of other organizations around the world use.
Clark said the attack on MOVEit did not impact daily operations at SIU.
Below is the full statement which was emailed out to the campus community...
Southern Illinois University is investigating recent suspicious network activity believed to be related to a security incident that occurred around May 31, 2023, on MOVEit, a secure file transfer service that SIU and thousands of other organizations use around the world. The attack on MOVEit did not impact daily operations at SIU.
SIU takes the privacy and security of personal information very seriously. To protect our employees and students, SIU immediately took steps to safeguard its environment and promptly opened an investigation, working closely with external cybersecurity professionals experienced in handling these types of incidents. The investigation is ongoing. We are currently conducting a detailed analysis to determine if any SIU personal information may have been acquired as a result of this incident. We will notify affected individuals as soon as we know the full scope and breadth of the incident and provide additional information and resources to help protect their personal information. Inquiries may be sent to moveitinfo@siu.edu.
Until we know more, as a precautionary measure, we strongly urge students, faculty and staff to immediately take steps to protect their personal information. The Federal Trade Commission has information about credit freezes and fraud alerts as well as identity theft.
We thank our faculty, staff and students for their patience as we work to resolve this issue.
Sincerely,
Wil Clark
Chief Information Officer
Southern Illinois University Carbondale