SIU adjusts spring commencement ceremonies

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU-Carbondale has changed their 2022 commencement ceremonies.
Instead of three ceremonies, there will now be two at the Banterra Center on Saturday, May 7.
But, SIU School of Law commencement will still be on Friday, May 6.
This is the revised schedule:
Friday, May 6:
1 p.m. - SIU School of Law
Saturday, May 7:
9 a.m. - College of Agricultural, Life and Physical Sciences; College of Health and Human Services; SIU School of Medicine.
1:30 p.m. - College of Arts and Media; College of Business and Analytics; College of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics; College of Liberal Arts; School of Education.
There are no tickets for guests and seating for all ceremonies is on a first-come, first-served basis.
