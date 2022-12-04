Single-vehicle crash kills three people, injures three others

SCOTT COUNTY, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- Three people are killed and three others injured in a single-vehicle crash.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol it happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd.
Audrey M. Smith of Bridgeton, Missouri had been driving north on I-55. Troopers say the 20 year old swerved to miss an animal in the roadway. That's when the Ford F150 she was driving went off the road and hit a tree.
The coroner pronounced Smith dead on-scene. The coroner also pronounced two passengers dead on-scene. Those include 19-year-old Mallory L. Carter of Brighton, Illinois and 20-year-old Andrew C. Marzuco of St. Genevieve, Missouri.
Altogether, three passengers were injured in the crash. 22-year-old Grace A. Makowski of St. Louis, Missouri had moderate injuries. An ambulance took her to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Two other passengers had minor injuries. Those include 20-year-old Maria L. Marzuco of St. Genevieve, and 24-year-old Katherine B. Nations of Chesterfield, Missouri. An ambulance took both of them to St. Francis Medical Center for treatment as well.
Authorities had to shutdown the highway as they investigated the scene.