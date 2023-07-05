Sikeston home damaged by fire, deemed arson

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A home which caught fire, causing heavy damage, is being investigated as arson in Sikeston.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety said firefighters responded to a home on fire at 135 Third Street. This happened at 11:23 a.m. on Tuesday.
Multiple crews brought fire trucks including an engine, tower and ladder truck.
When the first crew got there, they immediately went into attack operations and got the fire under control within 15 minutes.
Crews stayed on scene for about two hours putting out hot spots and investigating.
Sikeston DPS said the home ended up having heavy damage to it from the fire and smoke.
The cause of the fire is said to have been arson and is being investigated by the Sikeston Fire Marshal Office.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are urged to call Sikeston DPS at 573-471-6200.
Assisting with the fire call was the South Scott Ambulance District, Morehouse Fire Department, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and Miner Fire Department.