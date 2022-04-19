SIH holds conference to discuss health disparities in the community

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- SIH met with local community leaders to discuss challenges facing patients and families, in order to improve their health and well being.
The research collected is part of the SIH Community Health Needs Assessment.
"It's important that we identify what needs to be improved. What are the needs that need to be addressed, and then work together to accomplish that and to change the outcomes for our patients in our community," said Dr. Matthew Winkleman from SIH Primary Care Harrisburg.
11 counties were part of the study to find the biggest disparities in the area.
The Priority Health Issues chosen for the conference were social determinants of health such as care access, food access, housing and poverty, chronic disease prevention and management, and behavioral health.
"We want to raise awareness about mental illness so people talk about and identify those issues that people are dealing with. We provide resources available, we channel them to different agencies and organizations," said Dr. Naeem Qureshi, the SIH Behavioral Health Medical Director.
The panel found that suicide deaths for our region were higher than the state and national rates.
And in the 11 counties, 48.7% of households with children are living below 200% poverty, and the region had high rates of chronic disease.
Panel speakers hope that talking about the issues will help bring awareness as well as help those who need help get access to resources.
"The end goal is that people are healthier and that we improve their ability to get into healthcare and receive the services they need," said Dr. Winkleman.
"The goal of today is to number one, create awareness and let people know how to identify, and let them know that there's help available if they come out and talk about their problem, it will be easier for us to channel them to the right source and get help for them," Dr. Qureshi added.