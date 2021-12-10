You are the owner of this article.
Significant threat for severe storms Friday night

WSIL -- Confidence and concern continues to grow for significant severe storms Friday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky to a Moderate Risk, which is a Level 4 (out of 5).

Storms are expected to develop in south-central Missouri around 6 p.m. this evening and quickly move northeast through the evening and overnight.

These storms may produce damaging winds and a few tornadoes. A strong tornado is possible.

The threat for severe storms may continue into early Saturday morning until around 4 a.m.

Be sure to have your phone charged Friday evening and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Plan ahead. Know where you would go in case severe weather threatens.

