 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor updated forecasts and be alert for possible Warnings. Be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Significant flooding & a few strong storms tonight through Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- It's very warm already this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s, and south winds will push highs into the lower 70s by this afternoon.

slot2.jpg

A Flood Watch will go into effect tonight at 7 p.m. for southern Illinois and southeast Missouri and go until 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

slot3.jpg

While much of today will be dry, as a cold front approaches from the north this evening, rain will quickly begin to increase across Illinois and Missouri. Showers and storms are likely to gradually track east and southeast through much of the night. The heaviest rain will fall across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri from around Fredricktown to McLeansboro with 1-2" by sunrise Friday morning.

Rain will likely continue much of the day on Friday, but will be lighter throughout much of the daylight hours as the stalled boundary settles near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.

3_23 SPC 1.jpg

Friday evening, the boundary will lift back north as low pressure approaches the region. Storms are likely to gain intensity across southeast Missouri and shift east into Illinois and Kentucky through the late evening. In addition to more heavy rain, a few severe storms are possible. Right now, the biggest threat appears to be across western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee with damaging winds and a tornado or two possible.

slot1.jpg

By midnight Friday night, the strong storms will be track out of the region to the east, but a few showers may linger into Saturday morning.

slot0.jpg

3-5" of rain is expected across much of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri through Saturday morning. Amounts will taper down to 1-2" farther south. Significant flooding is possible.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you