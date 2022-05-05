Showers & storms Thursday, a few strong storms this afternoon

WSIL -- It's shaping up to be a wet Thursday with showers and storms overspreading much of the area this morning. First in southeast Missouri through daybreak, and then into southern Illinois by mid-morning. Severe storms are unlikely this morning, but pockets of very heavy rain and thunder and lightning are likely.
By this afternoon, all eyes will be on a warm front lifting northward. If that boundary gets into western Kentucky or far southern Illinois, then a strong storm or two is possible. There is still uncertainty with regards to how much this warm front will move north.
If a strong storm or two develops, the biggest risk will be along and south of the Ohio River where hail, strong winds, and a brief tornado can't entirely be ruled.
Friday, scattered showers and storms will remain around. During the afternoon, a little thunder, lightning, and small hail is possible in the strongest storms.
Finally, by the weekend the wet weather will exit. Saturday will be rather cool with highs in the lower 70s, but Sunday, the temperatures will bounce up closer to 80s.
As a summer-like ridge builds in next week, the first taste of summer arrives. In fact, it's looking more likely that some top 90º.