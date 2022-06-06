Showers & storms likely Monday, a few strong storms possible

WSIL -- Showers & storms moving across southwest Missouri and southward into Arkansas are fueled by a small area of low pressure ejecting out of the Plains.
This area of energy will track eastward this morning bringing increasing chances for showers & storms locally by mid to late morning. By midday, scattered storms will likely be tracking across the Mississippi River, becoming widespread throughout the afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has southeast Illinois, western Kentucky, and the Missouri Bootheel in a Level 2 (out of 5). The rest of the region is in a Level 1. A few storms could briefly become strong this afternoon with small hail and strong winds as the main threat. Localized flooding will also be possible with storms producing very heavy rainfall.
By tonight, storms will track east and things will quiet down. Tuesday appears to mostly be a dry day for a good part of the region as storms become more focused south. Tuesday evening, a few more scattered storms may develop, especially in southeast Missouri.
Another wave could bring more showers & storms on Wednesday.