 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Showers & storms are likely Wednesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
5_18 web 1.jpg

WSIL -- A complex of showers and t-storms moving in from the west will track across the region this morning. The highest rain chances will be in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

5_18 today 1.jpg

The main expectation this morning is pockets of heavy rain, lightning, and occasional gusty winds.

5_18 rain.jpg

By noon, the heavier rain will begin tracking east with some dry time expected through a good part of the afternoon. A boundary known as an outflow boundary is likely to set up somewhere near the Ohio River and could become the focus for a few more scattered storms to redevelop during the late afternoon and evening. A few strong storms are possible with hail and strong winds.

5_18 SCP.jpg

As a warm front will lift north, warm and humid air will take hold Thursday and Friday. While hit and miss storms are possible, there will be a lot of dry time.

5_18 temps 1.jpg

A strong cold front will approach on Saturday, bringing another round of widespread showers and storms.

Tags

Recommended for you