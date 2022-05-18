Showers & storms are likely Wednesday morning

WSIL -- A complex of showers and t-storms moving in from the west will track across the region this morning. The highest rain chances will be in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
The main expectation this morning is pockets of heavy rain, lightning, and occasional gusty winds.
By noon, the heavier rain will begin tracking east with some dry time expected through a good part of the afternoon. A boundary known as an outflow boundary is likely to set up somewhere near the Ohio River and could become the focus for a few more scattered storms to redevelop during the late afternoon and evening. A few strong storms are possible with hail and strong winds.
As a warm front will lift north, warm and humid air will take hold Thursday and Friday. While hit and miss storms are possible, there will be a lot of dry time.
A strong cold front will approach on Saturday, bringing another round of widespread showers and storms.