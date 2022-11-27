Showers moving out - Gusty day ahead

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Get the rain jackets out and maybe leave the umbrella behind today! Strong winds are picking up this morning and afternoon as scattered showers continue to move through the area.
Sunday: Showers and thundershowers continue to move through the region this morning. Gusty winds will stick around through Monday. High:56. Low: 53.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Winds will occasionally gust more than 15mph at times. High: 52. Low: 43.
Tuesday: Clouds building as showers and storms are expected into Tuesday and Wednesday. High: 62. Low: 34.
The Storm Track 3 Team is keeping an eye on the forecast for Tuesday as a cold front is set to move through with a primary threat for damaging winds, small hail and heavy rainfall.