...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
around 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers could assist in producing high
wind gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Showers moving out - Gusty day ahead

  • Updated
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Get the rain jackets out and maybe leave the umbrella behind today! Strong winds are picking up this morning and afternoon as scattered showers continue to move through the area.

Sunday: Showers and thundershowers continue to move through the region this morning. Gusty winds will stick around through Monday. High:56. Low: 53. 

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Winds will occasionally gust more than 15mph at times. High: 52. Low: 43.

Tuesday: Clouds building as showers and storms are expected into Tuesday and Wednesday. High: 62. Low: 34.

The Storm Track 3 Team is keeping an eye on the forecast for Tuesday as a cold front is set to move through with a primary threat for damaging winds, small hail and heavy rainfall. 

