Showers and storms expected this weekend

Remember how nice last weekend was? Weather has a way of balancing the scales. Showers and thunderstorms will affect weekend outdoor plans.
Saturday will see showers move through dampening the day. South winds and cool temperatures will add to the discomfort level. Sunday brings waves of unpleasantness. Early morning showers are possible. Isolated strong storms are possible in the afternoon. Widespread strong storms will rumble through Sunday night.
Sunday afternoon storms are the isolated variety but any storms that do pop-up could produce severe weather. Sunday overnight storms will affect most of us and will likely bring heavy rain and very strong gusty winds. I will have forecast updates on News 3 WSIL.