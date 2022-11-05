Showers and storms exit Saturday morning -- Winds continue through the afternoon

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Showers and storms will continue to exit the region this morning leaving behind gusty winds. Morning temperatures started out in the 70's and they are going to drop ahead of a cold front.
Saturday: A few more isolated showers will be possible through the afternoon, but primarily expect winds to gust more than 20mph at times. High: 58. Low: 41.
Sunday: Sun and passing clouds. High: 67. Low:45.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. High: 70. Low: 48.
It isn't until Thursday that the region should get another cold front to bring more chances of showers and storms. And with it, another cool down with temperatures trending back into th3 30's for the morning lows.