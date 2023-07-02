SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH - Tracking strong to severe storm

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL)-- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Storm Track 3 viewing area until 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Storms will gradually increase across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois around 2-3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Theses storms will track eastward into southern Illinois through late afternoon and early evening.
Some storms will likely be strong to even severe with large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat remains low, but a brief spin-up tornado can not be entirely ruled out.
With this being a holiday weekend, those who have plans to be outside including camping and boating need to be extra weather aware and have a way to receive warnings and a place to take cover. A camper is not a safe place to ride out a severe thunderstorm.
TODAY: Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 80's to lower 90's. Evening lows will dip into the upper 60's to lower 70's. Showers and storms forming into the afternoon and evening hours, fairly scattered. Some could be strong to severe, posing the risk for damaging winds and large hail.
MONDAY: Finally clearing out the severe weather to make room for some calm weather! Morning lows into the mid to upper 60's with afternoon highs rising into the mid upper 80's. Partly cloudy sky.
TUESDAY (INDEPENDANCE DAY): Morning lows into the mid upper 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the upper 80's to lower 90's. A partly cloudy sky to start with a few isolated showers and storms. Firework events should be able to go on as normal, just keep an eye to the sky incase of heavy showers.
Going into the mid week a few more chances of showers and storms will persist.
At this time, there is a CHANCE of strong storms to move through the region by Thursday, bringing more wet weather here at home. That is still far out in the forecast. As the forecast changes rapidly have the know on the go and download the Storm Track 3 App. It's FREE on Google Play and the Apple App Store.