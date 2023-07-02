SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH - Tracking strong to severe storm

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
431 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Williamson County in southern Illinois...

* Until 145 PM CDT.

* At 105 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion,
moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Marion, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville, Energy, Pittsburg,
Lake Of Egypt Area, Whiteash, Williamson County Regional Airport
and Spillertown.

This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 44 and
58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL)-- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Storm Track 3 viewing area until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Storms will gradually increase across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois around 2-3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Theses storms will track eastward into southern Illinois through late afternoon and early evening.

Some storms will likely be strong to even severe with large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat remains low, but a brief spin-up tornado can not be entirely ruled out.

With this being a holiday weekend, those who have plans to be outside including camping and boating need to be extra weather aware and have a way to receive warnings and a place to take cover. A camper is not a safe place to ride out a severe thunderstorm.

TODAY: Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 80's to lower 90's. Evening lows will dip into the upper 60's to lower 70's. Showers and storms forming into the afternoon and evening hours, fairly scattered. Some could be strong to severe, posing the risk for damaging winds and large hail. 

MONDAY: Finally clearing out the severe weather to make room for some calm weather! Morning lows into the mid to upper 60's with afternoon highs rising into the mid upper 80's. Partly cloudy sky. 

TUESDAY (INDEPENDANCE DAY): Morning lows into the mid upper 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the upper 80's to lower 90's. A partly cloudy sky to start with a few isolated showers and storms. Firework events should be able to go on as normal, just keep an eye to the sky incase of heavy showers. 

Going into the mid week a few more chances of showers and storms will persist. 

At this time, there is a CHANCE of strong storms to move through the region by Thursday, bringing more wet weather here at home. That is still far out in the forecast. As the forecast changes rapidly have the know on the go and download the Storm Track 3 App. It's FREE on Google Play and the Apple App Store. 

