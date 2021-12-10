Severe storms expected Friday night

WSIL -- There is a significant threat for severe storms tonight with damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible.
A few hit and miss showers are possible throughout the day as warm, humid air bubbles up from the south. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 60s across southern Illinois with lower 70s possible across the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky.
The timing for severe storms will begin as early as 7 p.m. Friday night and continue through 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
The strong storms could produce damaging winds and a few tornadoes. A strong tornado or two is possible.
Not everyone will see a severe storm Friday night. Be sure to have your phone charged Friday evening and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Plan ahead. Know where you would go in case severe weather threatens.