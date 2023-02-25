Several chances of rain through the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Isolated morning showers moving in and out today, but more showers will be moving back into the region and ending our dry streak.
Saturday: Isolated showers throughout the morning. High: 51 Low:43.
Sunday: Scattered showers, primarily into the afternoon and late evening hours. Winds will occasionally gust over 30 mph ahead of our next system. High: 58. Low: 55. Overnight, a warm front will lift over the region, warming temperatures into the mid lower and mid 50's.
Monday: Into the early morning and early afternoon, a cold front will be moving through the region. A few rumbles of thunder possible. High: 67. Low: 39.
We will clear out Tuesday becoming mostly sunny with a few more chances of rain on the way into the mid week.