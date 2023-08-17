Sesser receives infrastructure improvement grants

SESSER, IL (WSIL) - The City of Sesser is updating its infrastructure through grants they have recently received.
Two of them deal with the city's waterlines, and comes from the Delta Regional Authority.
The other helps with rehabilitating homes.
Sesser's Mayor Jason Ashmore says, "Waterlines and especially our wastewater dates back to the 1920's. We have been making some headway but this is not something you can do overnight."
Ashmore says one of the grants is a little over $44,000 and will be used to have engineers inspect the lines to see which ones need replacing. The other grant is a little over $43,000 which will be used to replace those lines.
"If someone's restroom or bathroom backs up because of the city waterlines then that can cause some serious health issues," Ashmore says.
The mayor also said they received a $650,000 housing rehab grant to help the residents.
One resident who applied to use the grant says they helped with the siding, roofing, electrical, and other things on the inside.
Lloyd Tittle says, "I feel great about it. I feel they did some great work and I think the mayor helped out a lot."
Ashmore says they had received this grant before from the Department of Economic Opportunity and were able to help 10 residents.
"It's great to see the families that are able to receive these funds," Ashmore says. "Their able to get these homes rehabbed."
As for the Delta Regional Authority Waterline grant, Sesser's mayor says the next waterline will be replaced by the beginning of the year, depending on the weather. He says the next one is the main waterline that sends water to homes and businesses.