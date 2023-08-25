 Skip to main content
Senator Dick Durbin unveils plan to combat nursing shortages in Illinois during roundtable today

'A crisis in nursing is upon us,' nursing survey shows, even after the pandemic

Something changed with the Covid-19 pandemic, Foster said. That change is among the many captured in the 2023 Survey of Registered Nurses from AMN Healthcare, a nurse staffing company.

CARBONDALE, Il. -- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin unveiled his "Roadmap to Grow Illinois' Rural Health Workforce" today during a roundtable which will strengthen efforts and provide funding to shrink shortages in staffing in health care in rural Illinois. 

The roundtable debuted the partnership between Durbin and Southern Illinois Healthcare, Shawnee Health, the nursing program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and the Egyptian Health Department. The Roadmap focuses on: 

  1. early recruitment of middle/high-school students into health careers
  2. expanding the size of clinical education programs 
  3. strengthening recruitment in rural areas

“By forging partnerships between local schools and nearby hospitals and clinics, we can bridge the gap in health care access and tackle the shortages of health care workers that afflict our rural communities,” said Durbin. “Together, we’ll ensure that every single Illinoisan, no matter where they live, can access the quality health care they deserve.”

The roundtable also discussed Durbin's recent $1.2 million donation to the Egyptian Health Department to provide mental health support to schools in Gallatin County.

Illinois was down about 15,000 nurses before the COVID-19 pandemic. With recent surveys reporting that 100,000 nurses left during the pandemic, this number has only grown. 

Check back for more on this story as it develops. 

