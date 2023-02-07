Scattered showers continue this evening -- Heavy rain expected Wednesday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Rainy midweek ahead with chances of flooding.
Tonight: Scattered showers will be possible through the evening hours. Low: 42.
Wednesday: Heavy rain with rumbles of thunder. A mix of snowmelt and additional precipitation could lead to some localized flooding. In Southeast Missouri, a Flood Watch has been posted ahead of the 1.5 - 2 inches of rain that is expected. In the heaviest of rain showers, it's possible 3 inches locally could be seen. High:52 rising to 58 into the late evening. Low: mid 50's dropping to the upper 40's through the early morning hours Thursday.
Thursday: Heavy rain is expected to make its way out of the region into the early morning hours. As that system exits the region, winds will gust more than 20mph at times. High:55. Low: 35.
Another system is expected to move through, dropping temperatures into the afternoon. Rain is expected with a mixing towards the later half of the evening.
Temperatures will continue to dip into the mid 20's, freezing any rain that had fallen, along with the mix.
The weekend is looking dry but cooler.