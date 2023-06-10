Scattered showers and storms to end the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- After what feels like a few weeks of dry streaks, we will end the weekend with some rain chances!
Saturday: Afternoon highs into the lower to mid 80's. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely later into the evening. A pleasant evening is ahead with temperatures slowly dipping into the upper 50's and lower 60's.
Sunday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's. Showers and storms in the morning and early afternoon will be associated with a warm front lifting across the region. Winds from the SSW could gust more than 30mph. A few storms could be strong to severe with a cold front moving through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has given our region a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5). This is primarily for damaging winds. Hail and heavy rain is also likely. Rainfall amounts will remain under an inch, however, some areas that see longer shower and storm activity could pick up a bit more.
Monday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 50's with afternoon highs reaching the lower to mid 70's. Partly cloudy sky with winds from the N 10-15mph.
A few more chances of showers and storms look possible going into the midweek with more humidity on the way.
