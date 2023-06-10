Scattered showers and storms this weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Heading out to the Superman Festival or a baseball game? You may want to keep tabs on the forecast this weekend.
Saturday: Morning lows into the mid 50's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the lower to mid 80's. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely later into the afternoon and evening. Into the late evening hours into early Sunday, a few stronger storms could pop-up ahead of a warm front lifting over the region.
Sunday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's. Showers and storms in the morning and early afternoon will be associated with a warm front lifting across the region. Winds from the SSW could gust more than 30mph. This is round one of two expected. Round two will be coming in around late afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with a cold front moving through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has given our region a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5). This is primarily for damaging winds, hail and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out, especially as the cold front pushed through into the late afternoon.
Monday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 50's with afternoon highs reaching the lower to mid 70's. Partly cloudy sky with winds from the N 10-15mph.
A few more chances of showers and storms look possible going into the midweek with more humidity on the way.
