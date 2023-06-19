Scattered showers and storms this evening - More rain chances of the way

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Showers and storms continue to move across the region this late afternoon and evening. Small hail and localized flooding has been reported with some of these lingering showers.
Monday evening: Temperatures going from the lower to mid 70's down to the mid upper 60's. Passing clouds will clear out for beautiful stargazing.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the mid upper 60's. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid upper 80's. Clouds will build back into the region by the afternoon. A few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be likely by the late afternoon and evening hours. Winds from the NNE will gust more than 20mph at times.
Wednesday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs into the mid 80's. Partly cloudy sky with a few isolated chances of rain on the way. Winds light from the ENE 5-10mph.
Looking ahead to the end of the week, more rain chances and more humidity will filter in.