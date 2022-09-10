 Skip to main content
Scattered showers and storms Saturday -- More storms expected Sunday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Umbrellas for the weekend and sunglasses for next week!

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms by late afternoon. High: 83. Low: 65.

Sunday: Early morning storms and showers will persist most of the day. Winds could gust higher than 18 mph. High: 74. Low: 53.

Monday: Cool start to the day. Partly cloudy. High: 78. Low: 52. Some regions to the north could see temperatures into the upper 40's. 

After the front moves through, temperatures will rise and more sun will be forecast through the week. 

