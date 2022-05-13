 Skip to main content
Scattered showers and storms -- Tracking more storms into the weekend

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Friday morning temperatures were cooler into the 60's with the dew points into the upper 50's to the east and upper 60's to the west. 

Friday: Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms, high into the upper 80's and an overnight low into the mid 60's. Storm chances increase into  the overnight hours into Saturday morning.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms, high into the mid 80's with an overnight low into the lower 60's. 

Sunday: Showers and storms, high into the lower 80's and an overnight low into the upper 50's. 

Showers and storms continue into the next week for an active week. 

