Scattered showers and storms -- Tracking more storms into the weekend

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Friday morning temperatures were cooler into the 60's with the dew points into the upper 50's to the east and upper 60's to the west.
Friday: Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms, high into the upper 80's and an overnight low into the mid 60's. Storm chances increase into the overnight hours into Saturday morning.
Saturday: Scattered showers and storms, high into the mid 80's with an overnight low into the lower 60's.
Sunday: Showers and storms, high into the lower 80's and an overnight low into the upper 50's.
Showers and storms continue into the next week for an active week.