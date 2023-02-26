Scattered showers and storms -- Chances increasing through Monday morning

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Hold on to your hats! Gusty winds will be blowing in from the SSW today and through Monday.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a few scattered showers and storms into the early morning hours. Temperatures will reach into the mid 50's by the afternoon. A few more chances of scattered showers will be possible, especially through the evening hours.
A Wind Advisory is posted for all counties in our region. That will begin Monday at 3AM and is set to expire at 3PM on the same day.
Winds from the SSW at 16mph could occasionally gust over 40mph.
Monday: Early morning, a cold front will be moving through the region that will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and can't rule out a few stronger storms. At this time, there is not a severe risk to the region. Temperatures will remain into the lower and mid 60's overnight into early morning and are expected to rise into the upper 60's to lower 70's by late afternoon. Once the showers and storms clear by mid afternoon, the sun should start to peak out and warm us up, feeling more spring-like once again.
Tuesday: Catching a nice break going into Tuesday! More chances of sun on the way, still breezy at times. Temperatures into the morning hours are expected to be into the mid 40's with an afternoon high into the lower 60's.
A copy and paste day is expected into Wednesday with more clouds increasing into the afternoon.
Isolated showers will be possible with daytime heating, but we are more so expecting those chances to rise into Thursday going into early Friday morning, our next system we are keeping our eyes on.