Say it ain't snow! Winter weather expected Friday

WSIL -- A few sprinkles this morning, but rain moves out quickly and sunshine will return by mid-morning.
Light winds from the north keeps temperatures running just below average for the first half of March with highs in the lower 50s.
A similar day is expected Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the lower 50s.
Our next big weather maker arrives Friday afternoon in the form of snow. Warm ground, air temperatures near freezing, and a higher sun angle will likely limit accumulation during the day Friday.
By Friday night, temperatures will dip below freezing, which could result in travel disruptions in some areas. Right now, this does not look like a big winter storm, but accumulation is possible, especially on grass.
Snow exits overnight as bitterly cold air spills in from the north. Temperatures in the teens are likely Saturday morning with wind chills in the single digits.