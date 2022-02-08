Say goodbye to snow & ice; hello to milder temperatures

WSIL -- Spring is just 40 days away and the weather will become a little spring-like over the next couple of days.
Watch for isolated black ice after snow melt has refroze overnight. Secondary and rural roads which are still snow and ice covered should see a lot of improvement Tuesday as much milder air pushes in.
A lot of sunshine and a south breeze will push temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday afternoon.
The warm up continues into Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s.
Soak it up, another blast of cold air is expected to arrive by the weekend.