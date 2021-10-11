Salukis rally in win over South Dakota State; Move to No. 4

BROOKINGS, S.D. (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois rallied from a 20-point deficit to stun No. 2 ranked South Dakota State, 42-41, in overtime on Saturday, in a battle for first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and a thrilling sequel to last year's quarterfinal FCS Playoff game.
Down the stretch, quarterback Nic Baker helped the Salukis bring home the win passing for 359 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 46 rushing yards.
The Salukis win pushed them to No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association Coaches poll.
The team is off to their best start since 2014 and welcome North Dakota to Carbondale next Saturday for Homecoming.
Head Coach Nick Hill said, "It's a heckuva football game — really grateful for and proud of our team and the people on it. I told them that before the game. The keys to the game don't change that much week-to-week, so I take that time to tell them how proud I am of them, and grateful for their commitment and their resiliency. We just have a lot of big-time people on our team."
The Salukis are now looking ahead to the matchup with North Dakota on Homecoming.
